Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVEI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.82.

NVEI opened at $47.41 on Friday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,470,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,814,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,178,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

