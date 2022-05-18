NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will post $135.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.20 million and the lowest is $133.73 million. NovoCure posted sales of $133.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $552.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.02 million to $559.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $597.77 million, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $626.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. 427,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,600. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NovoCure by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

