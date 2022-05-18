NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 548,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE NXRT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.30. 190,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.70%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
