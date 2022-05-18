Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 3,136 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $12,387.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 1,964,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,558. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $733.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.36.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
