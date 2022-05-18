Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 3,136 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $12,387.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 1,964,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,558. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $733.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.