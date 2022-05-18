Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $85,608.35 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Zalevsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,558. The stock has a market cap of $733.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

