Navios Maritime (NM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 726.56%.

Shares of NYSE NM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 1,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,486. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NM. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

