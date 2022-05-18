Navios Maritime (NM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 726.56%.
Shares of NYSE NM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 1,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,486. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NM. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
About Navios Maritime (Get Rating)
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.
