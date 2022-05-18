National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Up 24.5% in April

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 293,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,408. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

