MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Artisan Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,375,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,941,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,286,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,955,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 114,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,480. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

