MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 17,719.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,688,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 271,606 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 33.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 333,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 514,979 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $7,321,000.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SBEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 551,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,737. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

