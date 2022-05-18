MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of USHG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUGS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of USHG Acquisition by 82.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USHG Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 151,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,461. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

