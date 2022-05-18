MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

BRAG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

