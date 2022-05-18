MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the third quarter worth about $934,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the third quarter worth $1,542,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPGY remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 93,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

