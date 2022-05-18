MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in INNOVATE in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in INNOVATE in the third quarter worth $3,118,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in INNOVATE in the third quarter worth $172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in INNOVATE in the third quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INNOVATE in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 100,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $292,706.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,084,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,725,852.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,384,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,275,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 400,442 shares of company stock worth $1,133,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INNOVATE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,703. INNOVATE Corp. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

