MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $458,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.07. 66,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,424,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

