MYDA Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,095 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Thorne HealthTech worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

THRN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma acquired 9,223 shares of Thorne HealthTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Thorne HealthTech (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.