MVL Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $138.40 million and $1.15 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,027,983,549 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

