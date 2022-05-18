Multiplier Hits Market Capitalization of $7,803.41 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $7,803.41 and $54.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,385.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00598952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00490847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.95 or 1.89085185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

