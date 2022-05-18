MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 1,595,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,072. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.
In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 671,551 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 564,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 412,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 203,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,367.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 265,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 246,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
