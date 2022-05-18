MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 1,595,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,072. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 671,551 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 564,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 412,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 203,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,367.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 265,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 246,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

