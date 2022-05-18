Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $72.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,053,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,850. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 258.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,194 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,423,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,174,000 after purchasing an additional 768,652 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

