Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Model N has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Model N by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Model N by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

