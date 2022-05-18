MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24,993.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $24,993.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,862.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,043.41 or 0.06842831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00240095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.31 or 0.00680846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00569725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00070922 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004459 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

