MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.10

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.
MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)
