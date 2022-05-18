MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.10

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

