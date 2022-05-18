Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

MSBI opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $569.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.36 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

