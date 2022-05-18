Mettalex Price Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Mettalex has a market cap of $269,299.48 and approximately $161,365.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Mettalex Coin Trading

