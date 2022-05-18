Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is a North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea. They report their financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

MTRX opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $149.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.66. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

