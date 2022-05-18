Massnet (MASS) Trading Down 23.1% This Week

Massnet (MASS) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $344,135.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Massnet has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,903.21 or 0.99911290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00174429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.