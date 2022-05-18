Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

LOW traded down $7.06 on Wednesday, hitting $186.97. 128,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,567. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

