LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Short Interest Update

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 684,300 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 854,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 363,872 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 441,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveVox by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 681,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LiveVox has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $10.39.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.91 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

