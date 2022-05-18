Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. 2,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358. The company has a market cap of $133.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

