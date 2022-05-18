Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.34.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $479.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 288,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

