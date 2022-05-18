LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Up 1.8%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23,000.00 and last traded at $23,000.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22,600.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23,899.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24,879.95. The stock has a market cap of $414 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.46.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $296.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter.

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

