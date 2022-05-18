LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Up 1.8%

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICTGet Rating) was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23,000.00 and last traded at $23,000.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22,600.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23,899.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24,879.95. The stock has a market cap of $414 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.46.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $296.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter.

About LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.