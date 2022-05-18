Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $206.27

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $206.27 and last traded at $208.62, with a volume of 2068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LII. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.10.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.59.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $3,783,260. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.