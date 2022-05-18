Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

