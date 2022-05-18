Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $335,000 Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 443,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 139,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $4,806,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in POSCO by 107.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 97,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

About POSCO (Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.