LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Up 1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €36.41 ($37.93) and last traded at €36.01 ($37.51). Approximately 268,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.66 ($37.15).

LXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($88.54) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($70.83) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.00 ($75.00).

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.14.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

