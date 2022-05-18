Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Up 25.7% in April

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 26,842.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 122.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 149,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lands’ End has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

