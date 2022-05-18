Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.33 ($8.03).
Several research firms have weighed in on LRE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.63) to GBX 731 ($9.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday.
In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($533,158.62). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($61,567.80).
About Lancashire (Get Rating)
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
