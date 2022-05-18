Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 32.9% in April

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. 23,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

