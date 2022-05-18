Kusama Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $650.51 million and approximately $93.60 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $76.80 or 0.00264390 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,411.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00605126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00492000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.66 or 1.89528561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033796 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

