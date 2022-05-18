Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $59.24

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.24, but opened at $56.59. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $57.37, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,640,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 384,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.