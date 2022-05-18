Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.

DNUT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 2,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.