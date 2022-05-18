Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $80.68 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,231.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00570232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00490422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033513 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.99 or 1.65659317 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008942 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,829,146,201 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars.

