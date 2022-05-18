KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $20.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.51. 1,657,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,666. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.73 and a 200 day moving average of $376.66. KLA has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

