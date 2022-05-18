KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.44. Approximately 24,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 9,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.45% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

