Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.88. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after buying an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

