Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $46.14

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.14, but opened at $43.01. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 9,888 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $141,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock worth $1,285,528. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.