Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kellogg in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $73.44 on Monday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,697,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kellogg by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 225,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 130,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

