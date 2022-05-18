KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 3.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 77,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,708,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.01.

The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -154.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. KE’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of KE by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,002,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KE by 101.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at about $176,719,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

