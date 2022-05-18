Kambria Tops One Day Trading Volume of $145,230.00 (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Kambria has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $145,230.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kambria has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Kambria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,372.86 or 1.00085651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00037838 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00102561 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00196939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00126388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00240697 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002992 BTC.

About Kambria

Kambria is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

