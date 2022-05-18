Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $217,515.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00517245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00035409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,769.22 or 1.76709843 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 946,121,805 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

